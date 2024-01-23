Hexagon Digital Wave signs Long Term Agreement for equipment and services with Linde Gas & Equipment Inc

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites, has signed a long-term agreement with Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. (LG&E), a leading distributor of packaged and microbulk industrial, medical and specialty gases, and related hardgoods and safety equipment in the United States. The agreement covers the supply and service of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) testing equipment and services globally. The UE testing equipment will be used globally for requalification of Type 1 metallic cylinders used in various industrial and medical applications. LG&E is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Linde plc.

The newly signed agreement confirms Hexagon Digital Wave's position as a long-term supplier to LG&E.

Reduced cost and increased safety

"This agreement reflects the further strengthening of our business relationship with the great team at Linde Gas & Equipment," says George Siedlecki, CEO of Hexagon Digital Wave. "Over the past 16 years we have supplied our equipment and expertise to one of the global market leaders in the industrial gases market and helped to improve the safety of their cylinders." The non-destructive UE test and process enables operators to detect even the smallest defects in metallic cylinders without removing the valve or product. The use of UE significantly reduces cost, cylinder downtime and water consumption.

The market continues to adopt UE testing for higher safety and testing efficiencies. UE advantages include reduced labor to inspect cylinders, detection and analysis of suspected flaws, retention of gas product and elimination of re-pressurization energy.

"Hexagon Digital Wave understands the importance of the safety of cylinders across the globe. We strongly believe that the precision, convenience and environmental benefits of UE testing of metallic cylinders give it a significant competitive advantage over hydrostatic testing which is currently used in the market today," concludes Siedlecki.

About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a manufacturer of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and a provider of associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves government entities, academic institutes, and private clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com