Hexagon Digital Wave successfully completes testing of over 750 composite tube trailers

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites, announced today the successful completion of its 750th Mobile Pipeline® and Virtual Pipeline­ trailer test using its cutting-edge Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) technology.

The growing demand for alternative fuels has led to a significant increase in compressed gas transport which is driving fleet owners to seek a safe and efficient method for requalification of composite tube trailers which is regulated to occur every five years.

MAE technology represents an innovative and competitive inspection method that was pioneered and first brought to market by Hexagon Digital Wave. MAE is a non-invasive testing technology that reduces trailer downtime for requalification as compared to the alternative of hydrostatic testing, while simultaneously providing information about the structural integrity of the composite laminate that cannot be obtained by hydrostatic testing.

The 750 composite tube trailers have been tested across North America and this milestone clearly demonstrates the capability, reliability, and efficiency of Hexagon Digital Wave's MAE testing technology.

"We're proud to offer our customers the most advanced technology available to requalify their gas distribution modules," says George Siedlecki, CEO, Hexagon Digital Wave. "This is a testament to our position as a trusted partner of the gas transportation industry. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to providing fleet operators with enhanced safety and optimized operations."

What is Modal Acoustic Emission?

MAE uses advanced electronics and sensors that capture broadband waveforms which are then analyzed using proprietary algorithms to validate the structural integrity of the composite cylinders. MAE is an authorized periodic inspection method allowed by the Department of Transportation / Pipeline of Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and Transport Canada (TC) jurisdictions.

Testing with MAE utilizing Hexagon's methodology eliminates the need to vent gas into the atmosphere, significantly reducing the environmental impact of GHG emissions.

About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a manufacturer of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and a provider of associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves government entities, academic institutes, and private clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a

wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com

