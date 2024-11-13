Hexagon Health Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Medtronic

The suit alleges Medtronic violated Hexagon Health's patents in developing and selling Dextile, a hernia mesh repair device.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Health Inc. and its founder Dr. Shirin Towfigh, one of the world's leading hernia repair surgeons, filed a lawsuit in Delaware today against Medtronic, alleging that the multinational medical device manufacturer infringed three of Hexagon Health's patents related to hernia mesh treatment devices.

The lawsuit asserts that Medtronic copied Hexagon Health's designs for an inguinal hernia mesh repair device, known as Dextile, that includes broad coverage with a fin shape to better serve patients and reduce complications following surgery. The suit further charges that Medtronic knowingly continued to manufacture and sell the device even after the U.S. Patent Office formally awarded Hexagon Health's patents on Dr. Towfigh's improved mesh.

"Medtronic's improper use of Hexagon Health's hernia mesh designs has cost Dr. Towfigh significant financial gain and created a disincentive for other physician-entrepreneurs to enter the medical device marketplace with innovative products for patients in need," said Nicholas Groombridge, Hexagon Health's attorney and partner at Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone LLP. "Medtronic has a history of infringing patents and failing to honor agreements with physician-inventors, and we look forward to addressing this matter in court."

Dr. Towfigh is an experienced surgeon and a leading expert on hernia care. She founded Hexagon Health in 2015 to revolutionize hernia care and protect patients from surgical hernia complications. Her re-designed inguinal hernia mesh device ensures broad coverage of the groin area to reduce hernia complications for patients, particularly, women, for whom inguinal hernias can be fatal.

SOURCE Hexagon Health