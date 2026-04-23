STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter 2026

Continuing operations

Operating net sales of 963.8 (961.5) resulting in organic growth of 8% Net sales including acquired deferred revenue amounted to 963.6 MEUR (961.5)

Adjusted gross earnings of 606.3 (619.1) resulting in a 62.9% (64.4) gross margin

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) of 251.3 MEUR (248.7) resulting in a 26.1% (25.9) EBIT1 margin

Adjusted earnings per share of 6.7 Euro cent (6.5) Earnings per share of 58.4 Euro cent (5.0)

Cash conversion of 77% (60)

Recurring revenue of 289.9 MEUR (308.0), 6% organic growth

Octave reported operating net sales of 327.2 MEUR (361.3) and adjusted operating margin of 25.2% (26.6)

Adjusted earnings per share including discontinued operations of 9.1 (9.4) Earnings per share including discontinued operations of 59.9 Euro cent (7.0)



For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 23 April 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-interim-report-1-january---31-march-2026,c4338783

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4338783/4053482.pdf Hexagon Interim Report Q1 2026

SOURCE Hexagon