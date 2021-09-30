Hexagon introduces new financial plan at Capital Markets Day

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, today held its virtual Capital Markets Day (CMD). President and CEO Ola Rollén, together with members of Executive Management, presented views on current market trends, growth opportunities and strategic focus areas. Throughout the day the presenters showcased how Hexagon's digital reality solutions, combining sensors, software and autonomous technologies, capture new opportunities across key verticals.



Hexagon is also launching new financial targets, of an annual average sales growth of 8-12 per cent between 2022-2026 and an operating margin (EBIT1) of over 30 per cent by 2026. The targeted sales growth is driven by a combination of 5-7 per cent organic growth per year and 3-5 per cent structural growth per year from acquisitions. A continued focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions will not only drive sales growth but also margins and recurring revenues.

"The Smart Digital Reality is far more than a digital twin. It is a workflow-driven feedback loop that fuses the physical and digital worlds into one reality," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Real-time sensor and software feeds, coupled with autonomous technologies, work together to drive sustainability through improvements in productivity, efficiency, quality and safety while simultaneously reducing cost and waste. The opportunities are virtually infinite, expanding well beyond our core markets."

The CMD will be available on demand on hexagon.com after the event.

