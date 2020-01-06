Hexagon Introduces Smart Autonomous Mobility Solutions Portfolio at CES 2020

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, introduced its Smart Autonomous Mobility solutions portfolio today at CES 2020, bringing together all the necessary sensors, software and services to make autonomous driving possible.

Hexagon is on a mission to enable all customers to accelerate and deploy a bold autonomous mobility vision - from research and development to advanced machine learning and simulation, to full integration and production into industry ecosystems.

"Through our Smart Autonomous Mobility solutions portfolio, Hexagon is empowering an autonomous future that can transform ecosystems, protecting millions of lives and dramatically lowering carbon emissions," said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. "We are committed to providing complete technology solutions that enable our customers to build, test and put fully autonomous fleets to work safely."

The Smart Autonomous Mobility portfolio includes three solution sets: Enable, Accelerate and Deploy.

Enable: Hexagon enables customers to fast-track R&D with hardware, software, and services to quickly enable autonomous driving systems across a variety of vehicle platforms and applications. From providing a turn-key automated driving research vehicle platform for field testing, integrating a customisable and assured positioning engine with reliable correction services, and offering baseline simulation tools and high-accuracy ground truth, Hexagon has already enabled thousands of customers worldwide with these technologies.

Mass production of passenger vehicles



Neighborhood electrical vehicles (NEV)



Tractor trailers (class 8)



Off-road vehicles for mining, agriculture and defense



Robotics, aviation, marine and space travel

Hexagon's Smart Autonomous Mobility solutions portfolio will be demonstrated at CES 2020 in Hexagon's pavilion CP-15, and is one of many vital strategic applications for empowering an autonomous future. Visit our website to learn more about Hexagon's core capabilities and Smart Solutions Portfolio.

