Hexagon Introduces Solution to Detect Fatigue and Distraction in Operators of Light Vehicles

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital solutions, today introduced HxGN MineProtect Operator Alertness System Light Vehicle (OAS-LV), a fatigue and distraction detection unit that continuously monitors operator alertness inside the cab of light vehicles, buses and semi-trucks.

OAS-LV expands Hexagon's portfolio for operator safety solutions, filling a gap to protect light-vehicle operators from falling asleep at the wheel, crashing or other fatigue or distraction-related incidents. The product is based on the proven technology used in HxGN MineProtect Operator Alertness System Heavy Vehicle (OAS-HV), which protects operators of haul trucks.

"Operator fatigue and distraction are recurring hazards in mining and other industries," said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. "OAS-LV is a valuable addition to our market-leading MineProtect safety portfolio and further proof that Hexagon — like its customers — is serious about safety."

The solution's in-cab device is easy to install and scans the operator's face to detect any sign of fatigue or distraction, such as a microsleep. A machine-learning algorithm leverages this facial-feature analysis data to-determine whether or not an alert should be triggered. OAS-LV works in both light and dark conditions, and through prescription glasses and/or sunglasses.

The in-cab hardware is always connected, and data from the vehicle may be transmitted to the cloud or an on-site monitoring center. This enables real-time notifications for supervisors and controllers to apply intervention protocol and allow for further forensic analytics.

The OAS-LV is one of the many innovative solutions being showcased this week at HxGN LIVE 2019, Hexagon's annual digital technology conference.

