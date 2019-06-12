Hexagon Introduces Solution to Detect Fatigue and Distraction in Operators of Light Vehicles

Hexagon

Jun 12, 2019, 14:58 ET

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital solutions, today introduced HxGN MineProtect Operator Alertness System Light Vehicle (OAS-LV), a fatigue and distraction detection unit that continuously monitors operator alertness inside the cab of light vehicles, buses and semi-trucks.

OAS-LV expands Hexagon's portfolio for operator safety solutions, filling a gap to protect light-vehicle operators from falling asleep at the wheel, crashing or other fatigue or distraction-related incidents. The product is based on the proven technology used in HxGN MineProtect Operator Alertness System Heavy Vehicle (OAS-HV), which protects operators of haul trucks.

"Operator fatigue and distraction are recurring hazards in mining and other industries," said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. "OAS-LV is a valuable addition to our market-leading MineProtect safety portfolio and further proof that Hexagon — like its customers — is serious about safety."

The solution's in-cab device is easy to install and scans the operator's face to detect any sign of fatigue or distraction, such as a microsleep. A machine-learning algorithm leverages this facial-feature analysis data to-determine whether or not an alert should be triggered. OAS-LV works in both light and dark conditions, and through prescription glasses and/or sunglasses.

The in-cab hardware is always connected, and data from the vehicle may be transmitted to the cloud or an on-site monitoring center. This enables real-time notifications for supervisors and controllers to apply intervention protocol and allow for further forensic analytics.

The OAS-LV is one of the many innovative solutions being showcased this week at HxGN LIVE 2019, Hexagon's annual digital technology conference.

Hexagon Introduces Solution to Detect Fatigue and Distraction in Operators of Light Vehicles

