Hexagon publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report 2022 and separate Sustainability Report is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at [email protected] or call +46 (0)8 601 26 20.



As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held at 16:00 CET on Tuesday 2 May 2023, at IVA Conference Center, Grev Turegatan 16, Stockholm. Notification of attendance must be made on 25 April 2023 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:



Tom Hull,

Head of Investor Relations,

Hexagon AB,

+44 7442 678 437,

[email protected]



Anton Heikenström,

Investor Relations Manager,

Hexagon AB,

+46 8 601 26 26,

[email protected]

This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 31 March 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3743717/1957065.pdf Hexagon Annual Report 2022 https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3743717/1957066.zip hexa-2022-12-31-sv.zip

