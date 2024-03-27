Hexagon publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023 is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at [email protected] or call +46 (0)8 601 26 20.

As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held at 17:00 CET on Monday 29 April 2024 at IVA Konferenscenter, Grev Turegatan 16 in Stockholm, Sweden. Notification of attendance must be made on 23 April 2024 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 27 March 2024.

