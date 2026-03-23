Hexagon publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2025

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Hexagon

Mar 23, 2026, 03:15 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the report digitally. However, if you would like to receive a printed copy of the Annual and Sustainability Report, please request one here, contact Hexagon at [email protected] or call +46 (0)8 601 26 20.

As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held at April 24 2026 at 10:30 CET at IVA Konverenscenter, Grev Turegatan 16 in Stockholm, Sweden. Notification of attendance must be made on 20 April 2026 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 23 March 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-publishes-the-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2025,c4324219

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4324219/3996400.pdf

Hexagon Annual and Sustainability Report 2025

SOURCE Hexagon

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