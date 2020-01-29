Hexagon Strengthens HxGN Content Program With Acquisition of COWI's Mapping Business

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire COWI's aerial mapping business. COWI is a leading international consulting group within engineering, economics and environmental sciences with a mapping business that serves as Europe's largest provider of airborne surveying and spatial data processing and key partner of the HxGN Content Program.



Bringing valuable expertise in capturing and selling Content as a Service (CaaS), COWI's mapping unit has been delivering HxGN Content Program services in Europe since 2015. With approximately 400 specialists worldwide, the business provides public administrators, government organisations, infrastructure project stakeholders, utility companies and global internet companies access to the most relevant geospatial data during their planning processes.



"The acquisition of COWI's mapping business is a logical next step to accelerate and strengthen the HxGN Content Program in Europe," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Along with the previous acquisitions of North West Geomatics, SigmaSpace, Melown Technologies, and Thermopylae Sciences and Technologies, this acquisition accelerates Hexagon's mission to provide customers with access to the largest on-demand library of professional-grade and quality controlled geospatial data for applications such as asset management, public safety, utility mapping, insurance claims, and more."



COWI's mapping business will operate within the geospatial content solutions unit of Hexagon's Geosystems division. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the second quarter 2020, subject to regulatory approvals. 2019 sales, less intra-group sales, amounted to 14 MEUR.



