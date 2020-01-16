Hexagon to Support Leidos UK in Metropolitan Police Command and Control System Upgrade

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced it will support Leidos UK in the recently announced upgrade to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) command and control system. Under the 10-year programme, Leidos will implement HxGN OnCall, a comprehensive portfolio of advanced public safety solutions, to deliver a system that captures emergency contacts from the public and subsequently coordinates deployment of officers to incidents, pre-planned events and other operations.

The new HxGN OnCall command and control solution will provide a modern, easy-to-use, cohesive system with capabilities spanning dispatch, analytics, mobility and major event management. The cloud-based solution will drive efficiency within MPS and serve as a key pillar in the One Met Model 2020 and Policing Vision 2025 initiatives.

Responsible for the protection of eight million citizens, the MPS will improve information sharing and collaboration with other emergency services to achieve greater connectivity, collaboration and intelligence for keeping citizens and visitors of London safe. In addition to Hexagon, Leidos will work with Chaucer Consulting and Frequentis to deploy a flexible system that can be scaled and enhanced to meet the needs of the public and the MPS through the life of the programme.

"With the new Hexagon command and control solution, the Metropolitan Police Service will be able to modernize systems, improve service quality and increase employee engagement and well-being," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "By leveraging the power of data and the cloud, MPS can achieve greater agility and empower officers to better protect the people of London."

As part of the upgrade, the MPS will deploy HxGN OnCall Dispatch, HxGN OnCall Analytics, HxGN OnCall Planning & Response and HxGN OnCall Mobile Responder.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström,

Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB

+46-8-601-26-27

ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen,

Chief Marketing Officer

Hexagon AB

+1-404-554-0972

media@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-to-support-leidos-uk-in-metropolitan-police-command-and-control-system-upgrade,c3009038

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Hexagon