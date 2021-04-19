Hexagon US Federal selected by General Atomics Aeronautical for ISR Projects

CHANTILLY, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon US Federal has been selected to partner with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to provide geospatial solutions from Hexagon's Luciad Portfolio in support of cutting-edge intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) projects.

In this partnership, Hexagon US Federal offers capabilities from the Luciad Portfolio to enhance two GA-ASI projects: Metis, for autonomous tasking, collection management and intelligence sharing; and the Multi-Mission Controller (MMC), an operator-based multi-platform control system. This includes using LuciadRIA for the browser-based Metis solution, LuciadLightspeed for the MMC desktop solution and LuciadFusion as the common geospatial server for both Metis and MMC.

"We're proud to partner with General Atomics Aeronautical on the Metis and MMC projects," said Tammer Olibah, CEO and President of Hexagon US Federal. "Using our Luciad solutions to enhance GA-ASI's capabilities provides customers with an unprecedented level of information management, performance and mission efficiency."

GA-ASI's Metis project provides a capability that streamlines and automates the ISR task management process while allowing for rapid, cloud-based intelligence sharing. MMC enables a single user to safely control multiple aircraft and their missions simultaneously by leveraging a combination of automation and UX-based design.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous — ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon US Federal provides world-class technology and professional services for C4ISR, installation security, GIS, and cyber security. Dedicated to the delivery of Hexagon technology and services to the US Federal government, including defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations, we build unique solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, manage, operate, and protect.

Learn more at hexagonusfederal.com

