Hexagon US Federal Selected by Navy for $107 Million SABER Hardware & Engineering Support Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon US Federal has been selected as the single award prime contractor for a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Situational Awareness, Boundary Enforcement and Response (SABER) engineering contract, an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for up to $107 million.

As prime contractor for the SABER contract, Hexagon will support multiple executive offices and ship programs.

"We're very pleased to be working with the Navy on this engineering contract," said Tammer Olibah, Hexagon US Federal CEO. "Our extensive technical expertise and renowned ruggedized solutions are an excellent fit to provide for fleet protection for years to come."

With more than 25 years servicing the Navy, Hexagon brings deep experience in providing a broad range of technology and engineering services to the Navy, as well as the other United States Department of Defense service branches.

The contract work is expected to continue through September 2024. Work will take place primarily in Huntsville, Alabama, with additional work in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, D.C.; Norfolk, Virginia; and San Diego, California.

