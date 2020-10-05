Hexagon US Federal Selected by NGA for $15M Cartographic Web Services (CWS) Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon US Federal has been selected as the single award prime contractor for a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Cartographic Web Service (CWS) contract, a $15M contract for up to five years.

As prime contractor, Hexagon US Federal will provide the deployer-proven CWS for the high volume, rapid production of maps and charts. This contract is a continuation of support Hexagon US Federal previously provided to NGA.

"We're proud to provide CWS as part of our NGA support as a critical element to the Source Directorate mission," said Tammer Olibah, Hexagon US Federal CEO. "It's an honor to be a partner for NGA as they undertake modernization efforts which are vital to national security."

The CWS system, which was selected following a rigorous NGA evaluation of differing Automated Finishing Systems (AFS), will provide NGA, its customers, and international partners the ability to rapidly generate high volumes of mapping/charting products.

The contract work began in September 2020 with a base of one year, and an option of up to four additional years. Work will take place primarily in Huntsville, Alabama, with support from other locations throughout the United States.

