Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market | Abundance Of Boron Minerals to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Sep 21, 2021, 09:00 ET
The hexagonal boron nitride market is poised to grow by $ 302.98 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., American Elements, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Denka Co. Ltd., HC Starck GmbH, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd., and SHOWA DENKO K.K. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The abundance of boron minerals has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of hexagonal boron nitride might hamper the market growth.
Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Aerospace
- Metallurgy
- Others
- Application
- Coatings And Mold Release Agents
- Electrical Insulation
- Lubricants
- Refractory
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45519
Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hexagonal boron nitride market report covers the following areas:
- Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market size
- Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market trends
- Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing demand from electronics and metallurgy industries as one of the prime reasons driving the hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next few years.
Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hexagonal boron nitride market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hexagonal boron nitride market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hexagonal boron nitride market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Coatings and mold release agents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical insulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Refractory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- American Elements
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Denka Co. Ltd.
- HC Starck GmbH
- Henze Boron Nitride Products AG
- Hoganas AB
- Kennametal Inc.
- Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd.
- SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
