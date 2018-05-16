Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder Market Projected to Continue With the Winning Streak: Radiant Insights, Inc.

The powder of Hexagonal boron nitride is non-toxic and inactive to most of the melted metals and chemical reagents. There is a huge demand from industry for Hexagonal boron nitride powder (h-BN); which is expected to increase the demand for HBN powder in the years to come. Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder Market is segmented, By Product Type into Custom Grade, Premium Grade, Standard Grade. Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder Market is segmented, By Applications into Coatings & mold release, Electrical insulation, Lubrication-industrial, Composites, Personal care, Paints, Lubricants-food, Thermal spray, Others (dental cements, pencil leads and synthesizing of cubic-BN).

The "Coatings and mold" segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market and expected to continue in the upcoming years. The Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder is used for coatings, die-casting and mold issues as it shows exceptional thermal stability which permits effectual processes at high temperatures.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and expected being so in the next few years. China is, at present, the major market for Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder and projected to continue with the winning streak in the upcoming years. India is the fastest-growing market for H-BN powder and growth in demand for the coatings and electrical insulation applications and mold release and the fast-growing hub for personal care applications and food-lubricants.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder Market Key Players include Denka, QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials, Henze, Baoding Pengda, DANGDONG RIJIN, Showa Denko Group, Boron Compounds, Xinfukang, QingzhouFangyuan, YingKouLiaobin, DCEI, Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies, Eno High-Tech Material,LiaoningPengdaTechnology,Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M company, and QingZhouLongjitetao H.C. Starck.

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Hexagonal Boron Nitride Powder in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

