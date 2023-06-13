Hexagon's Sixth Sense Calls on Startups to Apply to Sustainability and Digital Reality Manufacturing Challenge

Seeks program applicants working on world-changing innovations to reduce manufacturing's CO2 emissions, eliminate waste, optimize collaborative design, and more

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at HxGN LIVE Global 2023 , Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division announced the call for startups to apply to participate in its third Sixth Sense cohort, which will tackle challenges around manufacturing sustainability and digital reality. Startups with innovative technologies reducing manufacturing's CO2 emissions, eliminating waste, and optimizing collaborative design are encouraged to apply from now until the September 6, 2023 application deadline. The Sixth Sense team, program advisors , and judges will narrow applicants to a cohort of around ten companies following a pitching competition among shortlisted companies in late September.

The Sixth Sense open innovation platform and rapid accelerator program will then fast-track cohort companies through an intensive 10-week session to inform and refine their offering with Hexagon's market insights. Up to three winners from the cohort will ultimately be selected from a demo day in December to scale their business with Hexagon's resources for globalization, including potential funding, worldwide office space, and access to Hexagon's full suite of products and services. They will also be connected and published on Hexagon's open digital reality platform for manufacturing, Nexus, providing access to world-class companies such as Audi, Boeing, and Microsoft customers.

Hexagon, the industrial software leader whose technology is used to manufacture 90% of aircraft, 75% of smartphones, and 95% of every automobile produced worldwide, launched Sixth Sense in January 2022 to nurture startups in the manufacturing industry with Hexagon resources. The winners from its inaugural cohort were named in June 2022, and US-based Gelsight , the 3D tactile sensing maker that gives robots a sense of touch, was named the winner of its second cohort in February of this year.

Cohort three's challenge themes build on Hexagon's commitment to accelerate innovation and drive the global shift to a new sustainable way of operating. Sixth Sense is especially interested in welcoming diverse founders from around the world, particularly from under-represented communities – based on gender, geography, and ethnicity. The third cohort's innovation focus will be on emerging technology such as eco-design, materials and pre-process utilization, digital reality collaboration, analytics, AI, generative design, and Non-Destructive Tests (NDT)/Non-Destructive Examinations (NDE).

"The manufacturing sector accounts for one-fifth of global carbon emissions, and a product's design can determine up to 80% of its environmental impact," said Josh Weiss, President of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division. "Therefore, as industry 4.0 is ushered in, we are searching for new innovations that can increase the insight makers have at their fingertips, increase autonomy and empower sustainable product design so that tomorrow's manufacturing leaders can lead the net-zero transition."

"Sixth Sense is proud to be open to innovators from around the world tackling some of the earth's biggest problems," said Milan Kocić, Head of Sixth Sense, Hexagon. "Through our first two cohorts, we've seen how the innovation from startups can enable manufacturing leaders to meet society's future challenges and are looking forward to welcoming a new cohort with diverse backgrounds and solutions to these latest challenges in September."

The selection criteria for Sixth Sense include:

$3M or less in revenue

or less in revenue 1-5 years in existence

Post seed, Series A, Series A+

Proven traction and product-market fit

Propensity to scale

Preferred qualities:

Validation of investment from third party

IP & licenses

About Sixth Sense

Hexagon technologies are used to manufacture 90% of aircraft, 75% of smartphones, and 95% of every automobile produced worldwide. It has the scale, the network, and the ambition to make a difference. As we enter the era of Industry 4.0, Sixth Sense was launched to discover smart and efficient solutions that will boost performance and benefit people and the planet. By inviting the next generation of innovators to the table, Hexagon aims to share its resources and make connections that accelerate progress – pushing the boundaries of design, manufacturing, and engineering and starting to imagine a better future for the benefit of everyone. To follow Sixth Sense, and learn about the ecosystem and opportunities for participation, visit sixthsense.hexagon.com .

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future. Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that use data from design and engineering, production and metrology to make manufacturing smarter. For more information, visit hexagon.com/mi .

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100393/SixthSense_by_Hexagon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hexagon