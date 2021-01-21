HexaGroup Named Largest Houston Web Developer

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HexaGroup has tied for the top ranking on the Houston Business Journal's 2020 Largest Houston-Area Website Developer List.

While HexaGroup has become the go-to agency for outsourced marketing and increased revenue in the energy, manufacturing and industrial spaces, it has kept its web development edge. The agency designs and builds responsive websites that are easy to navigate and quick to engage – and convert – leads.

With 25 years of building websites for brand awareness, lead generation or ecommerce, HexaGroup has mastered many platforms and won numerous awards for its websites and apps, including from the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts and American Marketing Association.

From content to design to implementation, it customizes websites for every type of business from startups to global corporations. Whether a restructure, relaunch or brand-new site, the team listens, researches, plans and delivers powerful websites. As a Google expert, it also optimizes visibility on search engines.

That's not all HexaGroup does – the team also uses those websites to launch full digital marketing campaigns, spike social media engagement and promote brands across platforms.

"2020 has been a year of firsts for our team – from reaching HubSpot Platinum status to opening a new marketing office based in Brooklyn, New York. We're thrilled to close it and begin the new year with a recognition of our team's hard work and our clients' approval," said Arnaud Dasprez, president and CEO of HexaGroup.

HexaGroup is an award-winning digital marketing agency that blends marketing strategy and implementation, advertising, content creation, and interactive and website development. Based in Houston, Texas, we are experts in B2B and offer incomparable industrial and energy knowledge.

