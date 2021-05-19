Hexane Free Protein Gaining Popularity among Athletes for Its Superior Protein Quality and Vital Nutrients: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hexane free protein market is expected to grow at 9.6 % CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2021-2031. Hexane was used to extract oil from oil seeds. Constant exposure to hexane damages nerves system. It also affects respiratory system and causes severe abdominal pain. Rising awareness towards health hazards related with hexane is pushing manufacturers towards adopting organic solvents for oil extraction. Government initiatives to curb the CO 2 emission and reduce environmental stress due to animal farming will drive the hexane free protein market growth in upcoming years, evaluated ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI).

American Heart Association and the American Institute for Cancer Research are advocating for the adoption of plant based food items. Consumers are demanding plant based proteins and increased spending towards organic products promotes hexane free protein market sales.

"Researches have found that hexane free protein is beneficial in weight loss, it subsides blood sugar levels and offers relief from arthritis pain. With customer exhibiting increasing healthcare expenditure, rapid growth is on cards for hexane free protein market," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. hexane free protein market is forecast to grow at a rapid pace on the backs of rising demand of organic food items and increasing awareness regarding drawbacks of hexane on the human physiology.

Booming internet retailing and introduction of online payment methods has opened new avenues for hexane free protein market growth in Germany .

. UK is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in hexane free protein market during the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to rising research indicating health benefits of hexane free protein consumption and surging demands for eco-friendly, chemical free food items especially among millennial population.

China dominates the East Asia hexane free protein market with 56% market share. The growth can be attributed to presence of leading manufacturers in the region along with growing customer preferences towards organic food products.

dominates the hexane free protein market with 56% market share. The growth can be attributed to presence of leading manufacturers in the region along with growing customer preferences towards organic food products. Rise in high disposable income and emergence of modern retail format makes India leader in South Asia hexane free protein market.

Prominent Drivers

Increasing consumer inclination towards flexitarian diet and growing demand for meat and dairy substitutes triggers the market growth.

Growing awareness among customers regarding health benefits of organic and plant based proteins is expected to drive the hexane free protein market growth.

Hexane free protein is gaining popularity among sports and body building experts owing to its high solubility, high amino acids and no artificial preservatives fueling the market growth.

Key Restraints

Limited awareness and information regarding the harmful effect of hexane on human body will negatively influence the growth.

Lack of proper testing methods for hexane in plants hampers the market growth.

Allergies to certain food items hinder the hexane free protein market demand.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in hexane free protein market include Nutiva, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Austrade, Inc., New Protein Global Inc., Now Health Group, Inc., Form Ltd., Devansoy, Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., Ingredion, Inc., ABF Ingredients, Merit Functional Foods, Milk Specialties Global, Healthy Hey LLP, Boomers Protein, Naked Nutrition among others.

According to FMI, emerging economies are providing novel opportunities for hexane-free protein market expansion. Market players are also investing towards developing high quality protein and value added services to expand their product range.

For instance, Axiom Foods Inc. is a leading hexane-free protein manufacturer and offers high quality hexane-free, organic finished goods to its customers. Nutiva launched first hexane-free, US grown organic hemp seed in 2018. In doing so it became the first company in the world to achieve such feat.

More Insights on FMI's Hexane free protein market

The latest market study on global hexane free protein market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (Isolate, concentrate, flour), form (Powder, syrup), end use (Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Breakfast Cereal & Cereal Bars, Energy & Sports Nutrition, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Others) and across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

SOURCE Future Market Insights