Hexane Market worth $3.64 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Hexane Market by Type (N-hexane, Isohexane, and Neohexane), Grade (Oil Extraction/Food, Pharmaceutical, and Industrial), Application (Oil Extraction, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Cleaning & Degreasing, Polymerization), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The global hexane market is projected to grow from USD 2.95 billion in 2026 to USD 3.64 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

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Hexane Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 2.95 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.64 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 4.3%

Hexane Market Trends & Insights

The hexane market comprises specialty solvents used to support efficient manufacturing and enhance performance across industrial applications. The market is segmented based on region, grade, application, and type. By region, Asia Pacific continues to lead demand, driven by industrialization in key sectors. By grade, industrial grade supports consistent use for cost-effective processing. From an application view, polymerization aids material flexibility and efficiency in rubber and plastics. By type, n-hexane reflects preference for safer, high-performance options amid regulatory focus. End users in automotive, construction, and manufacturing rely on hexane as a critical component. Growth is driven by expanding activity, rising consumption, and formulation upgrades, positioning hexane as integral to industrial workflows.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR (5.3%) during the forecast period.

By grade, the pharmaceutical grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (5.6%) during the forecast period.

By application, the polymerization segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (5.1%) during the forecast period.

By type, the N-hexane segment is expected to dominate the market.

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), Shell plc., ExxonMobil Corporation, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company were identified as leading players in the hexane market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Arham Petrochem Private Limited, GFS Chemicals, Noah Chemicals, and Muby Chemicals, among others, have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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Hexane is a widely used organic solvent obtained during the refining of petroleum and belongs to the class of saturated hydrocarbons. It is a colorless, volatile liquid composed of different isomers, including n-hexane, isohexane, and neohexane, each offering distinct performance characteristics depending on the application. Due to its low boiling point, high evaporation rate, and strong ability to dissolve oils and greases, hexane is extensively applied across multiple industries. It plays a crucial role in oilseed processing, where it is used to efficiently extract edible oils, and is also valued in industrial cleaning, adhesives, coatings, and polymer manufacturing processes.

The market growth for hexane is primarily influenced by rising demand across food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. The increasing global need for edible oils, driven by population growth and changing dietary patterns, remains a key factor supporting consumption. At the same time, expanding manufacturing activities have boosted the use of hexane in cleaning and degreasing operations, particularly in automotive and machinery production. In the pharmaceutical industry, hexane is utilized in extraction and purification processes, contributing further to its steady demand. Additionally, growth in polymerization and rubber processing applications continues to create new opportunities. However, environmental and health concerns related to prolonged exposure are prompting regulatory oversight, encouraging industries to adopt improved safety standards while maintaining reliance on hexane for its cost efficiency and functional advantages.

By grade, the oil extraction/food grade segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The oil extraction/food-grade segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hexane market by value during the forecast period, mainly due to its indispensable role in edible oil production and its high-volume, continuous demand. Food-grade hexane is widely used for extracting oils from crops like soybean and sunflower because of its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and high recovery rates, which significantly enhance processing economics for manufacturers. The segment's dominance is further supported by rising global consumption of vegetable oils, driven by population growth, urbanization, and increasing demand for processed foods. In addition, compliance with food safety standards gives this grade a strong advantage over alternatives, ensuring consistent adoption across large-scale food processing industries and reinforcing its leading position in the market.

By application, the oil extraction segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The oil extraction segment, by application, is expected to hold the largest share of the hexane market in value terms during the forecast period due to its extensive use in processing oilseeds at an industrial scale. Hexane's strong solvency, low boiling point, and compatibility with efficient recovery systems make it the preferred solvent for extracting edible oils, enabling high yields and cost optimization for producers. The segment's dominance is largely driven by the steadily increasing global demand for vegetable oils, supported by population growth, expanding food processing industries, and rising consumption of packaged and convenience foods. Additionally, the scalability of extraction operations and continuous processing requirements ensures consistent, high-volume utilization of hexane, reinforcing the segment's leading market position.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the hexane market by value during the forecast period, primarily due to its strong presence in edible oil production and expanding industrial base. Countries such as China and India are major consumers of vegetable oils, driving significant demand for hexane in large-scale oil extraction processes. Rapid population growth, increasing urbanization, and rising consumption of processed foods further amplify this demand. Additionally, the region's growing manufacturing sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and polymers, contribute to higher hexane usage. Cost-effective production capabilities and the availability of raw materials also support regional market dominance, ensuring that Asia Pacific maintains its leading position in terms of value.

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Kay Players

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), Shell plc. (London), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US), and Junyuan Petroleum Group (China) are the major players in the market.

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