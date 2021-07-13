HexaTech Further Expands Aluminum Nitride Substrate Product Line

HexaTech Expands Offering With Commercial Launch of Highest Transparency AlN Substrate Product Tweet this

This commercial launch follows HexaTech's demonstration of 2-inch bulk AlN with absorption coefficient values below 12 cm-1 at 265 nm, presented earlier in the year. These extremely low coefficients virtually eliminate through-substrate transparency concerns for UV-C light-emitting diodes (LEDs), providing optimum ultraviolet C (UV-C) optoelectronic device performance.

Gregory Mills, HexaTech VP of Business Development, remarked "With this launch, HexaTech demonstrates once again its focus on driving the value proposition of AlN for its strategic partners in the rapidly growing UV-C LED market, by providing dramatically increased LED device performance, while simultaneously reducing LED manufacturing costs. A true win-win."

All of HexaTech's 2-inch diameter products, including the full range of deep-UV transparent substrate products, are available now with standard lead times. For more information on HexaTech's technology and products, please visit www.hexatechinc.com, or contact HexaTech at [email protected].

About HexaTech

HexaTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, is an industry-leading manufacturer of single crystal aluminum nitride (AlN) substrates. This substrate material is enabling long life UV-C light emitting diodes (LEDs) for disinfection applications, deep UV lasers for biological threat detection, and high voltage switching devices for efficient power conversion, and RF (radio frequency) components for satellite communications.

Founded in 2001, the HexaTech team has successfully solved complex material science and engineering challenges to commercialize high quality bulk AlN for volume production. For additional company and product information, please visit us at www.hexatechinc.com.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric is a global company that manufactures automotive equipment and electronic components with cutting edge optical technologies. With manufacturing at its core, Stanley Electric invests in its group companies around the world to produce automotive lamps, LEDs (ultraviolet, visible, infrared) and other electronics. The company shall contribute broadly to society by exploring the infinite possibilities of light and bringing its value to humankind. Globally headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, for more information about Stanley Electric, please visit www.stanley.co.jp/e/.

