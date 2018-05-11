Hexavest Announces the Appointment of Vincent Delisle as Co‑Chief Investment Officer

Mr. Delisle will bring more than 20 years of experience in the investment industry to Hexavest. Since 2004, he led Scotiabank's Portfolio Strategy team and provided asset mix recommendations and chaired the investment committee responsible for equity model portfolios. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Laval University and is a CFA charterholder.

"Hiring Vincent further confirms Hexavest's commitment to attracting accomplished and talented professionals to our team," explained Vital Proulx. "We identified a leading strategist who shares our investment philosophy and who we expect will enhance our approach with a complementary view of the markets."

Marc Christopher Lavoie, Hexavest President, added "Vincent will integrate very well with our prudent investment culture, and his differentiated approach represents a compelling performance lever for our portfolios. I am confident that his expertise will actively contribute to the overall success of the firm."

About Hexavest

Established in Montreal in 2004, Hexavest is a boutique-style investment firm. Specializing in global equity management for an institutional clientele, the firm offers a different view of the markets through a contrarian, top-down approach and active currency management. The investment team has applied a consistent investment process based on fundamental analysis since 1991. As of April 30, 2018, Hexavest managed $20.2 billion (CAD) of assets for investors located in Canada, United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit hexavest.com.

