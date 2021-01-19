Hexaware & Active.Ai Partner to Deliver Next-Gen Digital Customer Experiences for Banking and Insurance Verticals

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, one of the fastest-growing next-generation providers of IT, BPO and Consulting Services, has announced its global strategic partnership with Active.Ai – a Fintech specializing in conversational AI for digital financial services. This joint strategy aims at leveraging digitalization and intelligent automation to empower financial institutions with higher levels of efficiency, NLP and machine intelligence for an interactive and superior customer experience supplementing next-gen financial services.

This provides Hexaware with an added edge to create a richer business impact in banking and insurance verticals by addressing the needs of the market. It helps unlock a higher potential of digitalization in order to deliver elevated customer experiences that are cost-efficient and customer centric. Hexaware is a leader in digitally automated transformations and cloud revolution; this partnership will help accelerate the use of intelligent automation and drive customer experience to the next level by leveraging innovative enterprise-grade conversational AI finance and industry-leading financial solutions - platforms through futuristic solutions.

This partnership will provide omni-channel banking experiences that are driven by innovations for an enhanced customer experience. The key objective was to ensure seamless financial operations with a connected customer experience and superior strategy for clients through constructive disruptions and a transformational roadmap that best fits their strategic ambitions. Chinmoy Banerjee, EVP & Global Head - Banking & BPS, Hexaware, states, "This partnership adds leverage to our digital expertise, industry-leading deliveries and intelligent suite of bots. Active.Ai's innovative power solutions help make conversational AI platforms easier for financial institutions to deploy and more intuitive for customers to use. Our joint forces would cement stronger digital technology solutions to deliver intelligent automation and superior financial solutions to organizations of all sizes and help deliver higher levels of excellence in today's hyper-competitive and disrupted industry."

Ravishankar, CEO and Co-founder, Active.Ai states, "Active.Ai's partnership with Hexaware along with our out of the box conversational AI solutions will add to our strategic focus of delivering futuristic digital experiences to our customers and elevate our position in the Intelligent Process Automation segment for financial and banking counterparts. Partnering with Hexaware will help ensure that we are able to deliver high ROI through the best of intelligent banking solutions to our clients with the highest level of integrity at the most optimal pricing."

