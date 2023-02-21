HEXAWARE ACHIEVES DUCK CREEK 2022 INNOVATION AWARD FOR ONDEMAND ENABLEMENT TOOLING

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global digital solutions provider, has earned the 2022 Innovation Award for OnDemand Enablement Tooling from Duck Creek Technologies in the categories of CBO (custom business object) Remediation and Claims Remediation.

Many insurers are upgrading from on-premises Duck Creek instances to the cloud-based Duck Creek OnDemand (DCOD) platform. To help insurers seamlessly transition, Hexaware designed an innovative upgrade enablement toolset that automates most tasks across the DCOD migration lifecycle.

Milan Bhatt, President & Global Head of Modernization and Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware, said, "Hexaware is committed to helping on-premises customers to take full advantage of the Insurance SaaS platform to accelerate new product launches, optimize total cost of ownership, and ensure scalability. We have invested heavily in building a solution ecosystem around the Duck Creek SaaS platform (DCOD). Winning this award validates our investment and inspires us to continue developing innovative solutions for insurers."

Learn more about Hexaware's Duck Creek transformation solutions and programs <here>.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

