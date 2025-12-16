MUMBAI, India and LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT services and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Raghu Mocherla as Senior Vice President – Digital & Software. In this role, he will lead the Cyber-Physical Software and Systems portfolio within the company's Digital & Software (D&S) business unit, driving strategy, portfolio expansion, business growth, and client success.

Hexaware Appoints Raghu Mocherla to Lead Connected AI and Cyber-Physical Systems Business

With more than 25 years of experience in technology services and a deep market focus in product engineering, R&D, and industrial operations, Raghu is recognized for building and scaling high-growth businesses across multiple industry verticals. Over the past decade at Capgemini, he served as Industry Head and P&L leader for the ER&D business line in Americas, most recently leading the industrial manufacturing, automotive, rail, aerospace, and defense sectors, and serving on the ER&D Americas Executive Committee.

As AI reshapes the convergence of digital and physical worlds, enterprises are accelerating how they embed advanced software, intelligence, and connectivity into products, platforms, and operations. Hexaware's D&S business unit is focused on helping clients unlock this potential across cyber-physical systems, connected AI at the edge, and AI systems engineering, so they can build smarter products, modernize industrial operations, and realize a connected digital thread end to end.

"Raghu brings a powerful combination of product engineering depth, industrial domain expertise, and a track record of scaling global businesses," said Sanjay Salunkhe, President and Global Head – Digital & Software Services, Hexaware. "As our clients rethink how products, software, and operations come together in an AI-first world, his leadership will be central to sharpening our Digital and Software Services strategy and taking this business to its next phase of growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Raghu Mocherla said, "I'm truly excited to lead Hexaware's next wave of offers and growth in Cyber-Physical Software and Systems. We have a phenomenal opportunity in front of us to position Hexaware as an end-to-end strategic technology services partner that can deliver AI-driven innovation, software solutions, and thought leadership with meaningful outcomes across IT, product engineering, and manufacturing functions for our clients and industry."

Raghu holds degrees in Computer Science Engineering and Business Management and is based in Boston.

