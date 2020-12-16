Hexaware Becomes SAP® Gold Partner

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware today announced that it became an SAP® gold partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The program gives partners access to the highest quality resources, services and benefits that will help Hexaware build and maintain a successful partnership with SAP and optimize business results for clients.

Hexaware will continue to help businesses that use SAP solutions in their business modernization and landscape transformation journeys with design, implementation and integration of SAP solutions; optimizing business processes; and providing strategic business consultation. As an SAP partner, Hexaware will take an active part in deploying the intelligent enterprise and collaborative SaaS solutions in digital supply chain and human value chain processes.

Prasan Prabhakaran, SVP, Global Head, Enterprise Solutions, Hexaware Technologies commented, "Moving up to SAP gold partner status is a recognition of our excellence in accelerating client's business transformation needs by leveraging next-generation solutions from SAP. This recognition is a testament to our continuous investments in innovations, solution accelerators, digital automations, and a strong focus on customer business outcomes."

SAP's award-winning SAP PartnerEdge program delivers the tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand. As an esteemed partner, the SAP gold level partnership will enable Hexaware access a much broader range of software tools and solutions for its clients. Hexaware can deploy these tools and resources that provide a strong foundation of support and collaboration that fosters unparalleled value and mutual business success for future-ready customers.

About Hexaware

