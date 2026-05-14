Hexaware Wins Seven Stevie® Awards at the 2026 American Business Awards®

Honors across AI innovation, enterprise marketing, and business growth

ISELIN, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced it has won seven Stevie® Awards at the 24th edition of the annual American Business Awards®.

One of the most widely recognized business awards programs in the United States, the American Business Awards® (ABA) celebrates outstanding achievement in innovation, growth, marketing, and leadership across industries. This year, more than 230 professionals worldwide evaluated over 3,700 nominations in a three-month judging process, with averaged scores determining the winners.

Hexaware's seven wins span some of the program's most competitive categories:

Gold Stevie ® for Intelligent Applications Vision Film – Social Video

for Intelligent Applications Vision Film – Social Video Gold Stevie ® for Roundtables for AI Thought Leadership 2024–25 – Conferences & Meetings Event Series

for Roundtables for AI Thought Leadership 2024–25 – Conferences & Meetings Event Series Silver Stevie ® for Account-based Integrated Marketing Campaign – Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation

for Account-based Integrated Marketing Campaign – Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation Silver Stevie ® for Nidhi Alexander, CMO – Marketing Executive of the Year

for Nidhi Alexander, CMO – Marketing Executive of the Year Bronze Stevie ® for Hexaware Annual Report 2024 – Best Annual Report, Privately-Owned Companies

for Hexaware Annual Report 2024 – Best Annual Report, Privately-Owned Companies Bronze Stevie ® for Fastest-Growing Company of the Year (For 2,500+ Employees)

for Fastest-Growing Company of the Year (For 2,500+ Employees) Bronze Stevie® for Marketing Department of the Year

Judges recognized the social video for its clarity and accessibility in explaining complex AI concepts. The roundtables were noted for their scale—17 events across seven countries with strong C-suite attendance. The account-based marketing campaign was acknowledged for the speed with which it moved from first contact to secured contracts at a major global financial institution. Nidhi Alexander's entry was noted for the remarkable range and consistency of results delivered across multiple marketing functions simultaneously. The annual report was recognized for its organized structure, clarity, and design. Judges pointed to Hexaware's NPS performance relative to industry benchmarks as a key factor in the fastest-growing company win. The Marketing Department entry was recognized for the depth of results delivered across brand, demand, digital, and operational efficiency.

R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware, said: "Year on year, the quality of our work keeps improving—in the clients we are winning, the technology we are building, and the reputation we are earning in the market. These awards reflect that progress, and I could not be prouder of what the teams have delivered."

Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware, added: "What makes this year stand out is not any single campaign or initiative. It is the fact that the team delivered across everything at once. Thought leadership, demand generation, brand building, and operational efficiency, all moving in the right direction at the same time."

Together, the seven awards reflect Hexaware's focus on AI-first transformation, differentiated client engagement, and marketing that contributes directly to growth and business value.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at hexaware.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/5655914/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.