Hexaware Named Top Business Transformation Partner of the Year 2026 by Automation Anywhere

Recognized for agentic AI expertise, enterprise delivery, and a decade of sustained partnership

ISELIN, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, has been named Top Business Transformation Partner of the Year 2026. Presented at Imagine, Automation Anywhere's flagship event for enterprise automation and AI, the company was recognized for its work with global enterprises on automation programs that run at production scale, during the course of its partnership with Automation Anywhere of 10+ years.

An annual event for enterprises, technology leaders, and ecosystem partners, Imagine is centered on how agentic automation is being adopted across industries. Each year, the conference presents partner awards to organizations that have delivered consistent results and strong customer outcomes within the Automation Anywhere ecosystem.

Hexaware's automation practice covers strategic consulting, GenAI and agentic AI implementation, intelligent process automation, bot migration, analytics, and managed support. The company has built its delivery model around the full arc of enterprise automation programs, from initial strategy through the operational challenges that determine long-term performance.

"This recognition reflects where our AI and automation practice stands today—technically deep, operationally tested, and built to handle the scale and complexity that global enterprises bring to us," said Eravi Gopan, President & Global Head – Technology, Products, and Platforms, Hexaware. "It also strengthens our conviction in the direction we're building toward."

"Ten years with Automation Anywhere has been built on one thing: delivering automation programs that hold up under real enterprise conditions. This award belongs to the teams who made that happen, and to the clients who trusted us with their most critical processes," said Suresh Kumar Bennet, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Business Process Services, Hexaware.

"Hexaware has distinguished itself through its ability to turn automation strategy into meaningful enterprise outcomes," said Rushabh Parmani, Automation Anywhere's Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer. "Their deep domain expertise, strong execution, and growing capabilities in agentic AI make them a valuable partner for organizations looking to modernize complex operations at scale. We are proud to recognize Hexaware for helping customers move faster, operate smarter, and realize the full potential of AI-powered automation."

Hexaware's broader portfolio of IT, business process, and digital services supports enterprise clients across geographies and sectors, with automation forming a central part of its delivery model.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at hexaware.com.

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SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.