Hexaware Developers Win Big at Automation Anywhere's Virtual Bot Games

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, a leading provider of IT, BPO and consulting services has announced winning first position at Automation Anywhere's flagship virtual developer conference, Bot Games 2019. Archana Sonar and Rakesh Pal from Hexaware were able to secure the leading position amongst 436 participants across 47 nationalities and a total of 306 teams. Taking home, the top award of USD $10,000, the team was able to create a Genius Chatbot called 'AI Driven Chatbot Trainer & Tester' that can diligently exceed customer expectations.

Chatbots today face various user related complaints like late responses, unresolved queries, and increasing redirects to human agents. Additionally, chatbot service providers often express concerns related to the high costs associated with testing, customer service and training.

To address these challenges, Hexaware's bot enthusiasts - Archana and Rakesh devised an AI-enabled chatbot trainer with reusability and automation. The customer service chatbot was then trained using this AI trainer to manage variations like interacting in multiple languages and handling a diverse set of customer queries. The creation of data using AI makes the chatbot more robust and well prepared for live conversations. The newly designed chatbot solution is extremely user friendly with the ability to handle maximum requests while reducing the overall redirection rate.

"We congratulate both Archana and Rakesh for creating a truly innovative, AI-enabled chatbot that exhibits key automation features," said Mukund Srigopal, Head of Global Developer Advocacy at Automation Anywhere. "The 2019 virtual Bot Games is our online, global RPA competition that ushered in top talent building bots from all over the world and we look forward to hosting the games again in 2020."

"This is a huge win for Hexaware as an organization and it showcases our AUTOMATE EVERYTHING™ philosophy in the best possible way!" said a delighted Chinmoy Banerjee, EVP & Global Head of Business Process Services, Hexaware Technologies. "My hearty congratulations to Archana and Rakesh for their innovative thinking and strong business acumen to address real life customer challenges. I am confident they will continue to exceed everyone's expectations at Hexaware in the future."

