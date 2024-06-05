Hexaware Empowers Transformation Through Specialized AI & ML Solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud

ISELIN, N.J., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global provider of IT services and solutions, has announced its participation as an exhibiting partner at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 . As a Premier Services partner, Hexaware has enabled global customers to build AI-powered business solutions for scalability and cost.

In an era where data is the cornerstone of innovation and competitive advantage, Hexaware, is enabling digital transformation with data architecture, engineering, and the collaborative development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications.

Leveraging the advanced capabilities of the Snowflake Data Cloud, including storage, query processing, and application development frameworks like Snowpark Container Services and Snowflake Cortex, Hexaware guides clients in verticals such as manufacturing and mining, focusing on crafting bespoke, industry-specific AI and ML applications that deliver tangible, value-added solutions to real-world business challenges.

Hexaware also offers solutions across financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and marketing. In financial services, Hexaware's banking analytics platform enables analytics for retail banks with a data model, pre-configured reports, and ML models for churn and fraud, enabling analytics advancement. Hexaware's Life Sciences solution offers Clinical Data as a Service (CDaaS) and a versatile platform for clinical trial data. In marketing and sales, Hexaware's data models and scalable AI-driven solutions offer a 360° view of customers to drive hyper-personalization.

Girish Pai, Global Head of Data & AI at Hexaware, said, "Our proposition is simple yet impactful: we harness the power of Snowflake's seamless, scalable, and secure data platform to unlock insights that enable our clients to derive business value. With Hexaware and the Snowflake Data Cloud, it's about combing the potential of data and the power of AI to drive business outcomes."

Hexaware Technologies will be at Booth #1222 at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024. To schedule a meeting with our data experts, visit https://hexaware.com/event/snowflake-data-cloud-summit-2024/ .

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X/Twitter .

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. We empower enterprises globally to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.