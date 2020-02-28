Hexaware Hosts the Digital Insurance Practitioner Summit 2020 at New York

MUMBAI, India and NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, a leading provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, hosted the Digital Insurance Practitioner Summit 2020 at New York on February 18th, 2020. The Roundtable Dinner event was attended by Digital and Business leaders from top Insurers in the US.

The main topic of focus for all the attendees was the widespread disruption the Insurance industry is facing and how traditional players can stay ahead on the digital curve. The participants also observed that companies from diverse industries, right from Aviation and Healthcare to Retail and Insurance, were now focused on getting one thing right — Experiences, be it for customers, partners, vendors or employees.

Keynote speaker for the event, Trae Howell, Executive Director, Trustmark, commented, "The Hexaware Roundtable Dinner in New York City was very insightful and informative with excellent speakers who generated high energy discussions on changes in the insurance industry, the urgency of digital transformation and real world experiences."

Another speaker at the summit was Brian Levine, VP Strategy & Analytics, Mobiquity, who detailed the findings of their 'P&C Insurance Friction Report', which analyzed over 20K customer insurance app reviews across the top P&C brands to determine exactly what customers want in their insurance apps. Brian explained the impact a 4+ star app can have on businesses and suggested ideas that can be put to work to improve app performance.

Hexaware brought its deep expertise in crafting Insurance experiences to the fore, sharing success stories of delivering Automation led transformation for Insurance clients, by partnering with software providers such as Guidewire and Pegasystems.

Milan Bhatt, Executive Vice President - Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware, said, "Through our summit, we made an effort to offer our delegates a pulse on not only what's happening in the industry, but what's changing the future. Hexaware is constantly working to transform the application landscape and IT infrastructure for our Insurance customers, enabling them to deliver world-class experiences for customers, partners and employees."

20 participants from top P&C Insurers across the region engaged in the discussions to explore and understand emerging digital technologies and how they will affect their business in the future.

