Hexaware Immersive - The Interactive Digital Twin of Hexaware Campuses worldwide

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, one of the fastest-growing next-gen provider of IT services, has launched Hexaware Immersive, a holistic digital experience for all their valued stakeholders to take a virtual tour of their global campuses. The specially conceived Digital Twin, a first in the industry, mirrors a near-life experience for visitors to walk into their campuses anytime and engage with the organization in a truly special way.

The Digital twin offers an excellent opportunity for all to walk around and experience the vibes of a great workplace and an empowered culture. Portal visitors can get to meet up close, hear, share and ideate with thought leaders in the organization. On showcase are unique technology innovation stories of how Hexaware collaborated big with clients and partners to solve complex problems. The digital walk throws the spotlight on a future-ready organization passionate about investing in people, processes and technology to raise the bar higher in the pursuit of excellence.

As R Srikrishna aka Keech, CEO & Executive Director succinctly puts it, "The Digital Twin is conceived to enhance a key tenet of our journey "Transform Customer Experiences" to all our stakeholders, our dear customers, future prospects as well as potential employee talent across the globe. We simply care and it shows. Walk in now and enjoy your journey."

To take a virtual tour of the Hexaware campuses, shake hands with the Digital twin at https://hexawareimmersive.com/ . Reach out to [email protected] for any queries.

