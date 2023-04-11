Hexaware Named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners US 2023 Quadrant Report

ISELIN, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services, and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading technology advisory and research firm, in their ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners US 2023 Quadrant Report.

With digital transformation becoming the definitive business imperative today, future-ready organizations are focused on streamlining operations, increasing productivity, and enhancing CX. ServiceNow, with its specialized platform capabilities and emphasis on AI and ML, has become the platform of choice for businesses to automate workflows and achieve business agility.

The ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners US 2023 Quadrant Report evaluates the strengths and weakness of ServiceNow service providers with a differentiated positioning by segments.

The study highlights Hexaware's focus on delivering curated client experiences while streamlining complex IT environments by leveraging the ServiceNow platform. Additionally, Hexaware's AI and automation expertise and unique platform talent advantage are seen as key strengths that help maximize business value for their customers.

Sharing his thoughts, Siddharth Dhar, Corporate Vice President & Global Head – Infrastructure Management Services, Hexaware, said, "The leader accolades across the ServiceNow value chain is a force-multiplier to our focus on helping businesses achieve holistic workflow transformation. We are committed to co-innovating with ServiceNow at scale and driving winning outcomes for all our stakeholders."

