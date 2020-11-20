Hexaware Named Rising Star for the UK and US in the ISG Provider LensTM Digital Workplace of the Future -- Services & Solutions 2020 Quadrant Report

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a Leading Global IT Consulting & Digital Solutions provider, announced that it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as a UK Rising Star in Managed Workplace Services and a US Rising Star in Managed Workplace and Mobility Services – Midmarket, in the ISG Provider LensTM Digital Workplace of the Future — Services & Solutions 2020 Quadrant Report.

ISG Provider LensTM Quadrant Reports provide resourceful information to enterprises in varied market segments by delivering actionable insights on the capabilities, challenges, and competitive positioning of leading technology and service providers. These research reports on Digital Workplace of the Future – Services & Solutions focus on digital workplace ecosystems that support enterprise employees with end-to-end accessibility, security, and collaboration while maintaining and at most times enhancing their productivity levels. The reports project capability analysis of service providers that can be potential partners of enterprises on their workplace transformation journey. The Managed Workplace Services report covers technology enablers with remarkable capabilities in next-generation components of digital workplace services and support. The differentiating services include self-help services, managed virtual desktops, field support, automation-enabled predictive analysis, IT kiosks, chatbots, managed end-user computing (EUC), and unified communication (UC) services.

The ISG report for UK highlights Hexaware's emphasis on personalized user experience, agile issue resolution, and innovative support structure. It states, "Hexaware has built its digital workplace story around four pillars: connect, analyze, automate, and innovate. Hexaware provides a platform-based services delivery to enhance user experience and drive automation."

Regarding Hexaware's strength in Managed Workplace Services, the report states, "Hexaware provides an innovative workplace services offering to the UK market with extensive user support services."

The US report mentions Hexaware's Automation-First approach and Digital Resolver concept and states, "Hexaware's differentiation lies in allowing clients to retain their existing investments with technologies and claiming responsibility for identifying and delivering on automation opportunities. The company reports 34-percent ticket resolution through automation and 13 percent through enabling user self-help."

Focusing on Hexaware's coverage in the midmarket segment, the report cites, "The company manages 22,500 users in the midmarket segment with a 22-percent client growth rate over the last three years."

For detailed information on Hexaware's ranking in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2020 Quadrant Reports, download the full reports here: https://hexaware.com/news/hexaware-named-rising-star-in-the-uk-and-us-2020-isg-provider-lenstm-digital-workplace-of-the-future-services-solutions-2020-quadrant-reports/

