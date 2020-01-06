Hexaware Nurturing Talent to 'Evolve'

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The software industry relies heavily on building next-generation talent at scale to achieve business performance. Hexaware's 'Evolve' program has been designed and developed to address critical skill gaps in the industry and enable its workforce to be ready for today's technology needs.

In an industry marked by constantly evolving technologies and changing business demands, the approach to building relevant talent has not evolved to keep pace. To bridge this gap and cement their position as industry leaders, Hexaware conceptualized and designed Evolve, a next generation talent development framework.

Senthil Nayagam K, Chief Learning Officer & Head Revenue Assurance, Hexaware, says, "Evolve's mission is to enable our employees upgrade their capabilities for the new roles relevant to our customers and services. This program helps our employees stay agile, acquire cutting-edge capabilities and be relevant. It dynamically aids upskilling and upgrading Hexaware's employees with all capabilities relevant to their aspirational roles and our business demands."

Evolve is a Role-based Certification framework, focussed on building the full spectrum capabilities required for a Target State Role, combining all relevant technical and soft skills. Every employee band has a common foundation role to ensure a strong foundation and multiple Target State Roles as required by the business today. Evolve also lays a strong emphasis on assessments to ensure employees are 'fit' for the role through four levels of assessment and certification, including hands-on 'Build' sessions. The skills required for specific client support are covered through a client-specific skill development program.

Hexaware uses a 'pull' approach to encourage Learning & Development, allowing employees to choose their aspirational roles and enable career democratization. Evolve has been highly appreciated by the employees for the positive impact it makes on their career enablement and progression.

Hexaware has invested in best-in-class learning platforms, world-class content, virtual labs and solid assessments to enable employee development. As a testament to Evolve's innovative framework and the business impact it makes, Hexaware received the 'Debut of the Year Award' under the 'Customers with Outstanding Innovation' category from a leading provider of Learning Management systems.

