Hexaware Partners With Ephesoft to Begin a New Era of Cloud-based Intelligent Content Capture

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, the fastest growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, today announced that it has partnered with Ephesoft , a pioneer in enterprise content capture and data discovery solutions. The partnership will help deliver business process transformation to leading organizations.

Hexaware's Intelligent Automation solutions are transforming enterprises across the world by leveraging new-age technologies like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. "Helping our clients succeed is at the core of our business. Ephesoft provides an innovative, modern solution to older methods of document capture and OCR. Intelligent capture is a necessary component of any digital transformation or automation project," said Chinmoy Banerjee, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Business Process Services at Hexaware. "Compared to other digital platforms, Ephesoft is easy to implement and operate, utilizing its patented supervised machine learning technology. It follows a non-template-based, content-driven approach and leverages this technology to add value over time."

"Large, global consultancies, like Hexaware, have an opportunity to spread best-of-breed technology and accelerate digital transformation worldwide for their customers. We are excited to offer Ephesoft's platform to Hexaware's customers," said Ike Kavas, founder and CEO at Ephesoft. "Many organizations suffer from having a tremendous amount of untouched, unstructured data that they either don't use or must manually process. We solve those challenges so that companies can be nimble, efficient and accurate using modern tactics."

Hexaware and Ephesoft are currently supporting a digital transformation project for a large retail chain in North America, which involves complete overhaul of the organization's accounting department through invoice, purchase order and remittance document capture, AP process automation through RPA development and document management optimization. With Ephesoft's expertise in variable document data extraction and Hexaware's consulting experience in process automation, this is an ideal project for collaboration.

