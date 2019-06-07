Hexaware Receives 'Rookie of the Year' Award at PegaWorld 2019

MUMBAI, India, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (BSE: 532129) (NSE: HEXT), a fast-growing, automation-led, next-gen provider of IT, BPO,and consulting services has announced that it has received the 'Rookie of the Year' award at PegaWorld, the flagship event of Pegasystems, the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises.

The 'Rookie of the Year' was awarded to Hexaware for its excellence in driving organic growth and the utilization of the University Academic Program of Pega.

Ken Nicolson, Vice President, global alliances, Pegasystems, said, "At our flagship annual event, PegaWorld, we focus on outcomes. This year's agenda is full of digital leaders transforming their organizations and their industries. Once again at this year's PegaWorld, we would like to honor and celebrate our most strategic partners who play an essential role in delivering transformational business outcomes for our mutual clients."

In response to this recognition, Prasan Prabhakaran, SVP & Global Head – Enterprise Solutions, Hexaware, has said, "We are delighted to receive this recognition from Pega within a very short span of time of our partnership. This reinforces our commitment towards delivering cutting-edge automation solutions on Pega and transforming digital experience for our customers."

Boopathy Rajendran, Head of BPM practice Hexaware also added, "We are excited with the opportunities that lie ahead, and we will continue to focus on sustaining the momentum for Pega services while delivering value to customers in their automation journey."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our focus lies on taking a leadership position in helping our clients attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage.



