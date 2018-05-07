Hexaware Recognized as Everest Group's PEAK Matrix IT Service Provider of the Year, 2018 - Second Time in a Row

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware_Rebranding_Logo.jpg )

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ assessments serve as a valuable resource for service providers' selection guidance as well as nuanced insights into providers' strategies for key business lines, geographies, and technologies. Now, in their third consecutive year, the PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year awards acknowledge IT service providers who have demonstrated consistent leadership in the PEAK Matrix™ evaluations issued by Everest Group in the previous year. The awards recognize consistent top performers across 24 PEAK Matrix IT services evaluations, featuring 67 providers that were published in 2017.

Hexaware is featured in the awards' 'Top 10 ITS challenger' category, which identifies service providers with less than US$2 billion in annual revenue who are credible partners for enterprises in the digital-first era as Challengers.

"This recognition is a true validation of our customer's confidence on us," said R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware Technologies Ltd. "Hexaware's continued efforts of transforming the way IT services are delivered and its substantial investment in cloud, automation and customer experience transformation solutions, has helped us in clinching this top ranking," he further added.

Hexaware has been maintaining consistent profitability and industry-leading shareholder returns and delivering exceptional value through its core strategy focused on - 'Automate Everything', 'Cloudify Everything' and 'Customer Experience Transformation'. The company has been forging ahead with innovative service offerings like Digital Resolver - Next Gen digital ops using its next Gen IT framework RAISE IT, automation first testing architecture, Cloud enablement and enhancement, RPA-enabled Digital Managed Services, digitizing back office operations, customer experience design, robotics and blockchain.

