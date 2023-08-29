Hexaware Technologies surpasses industry standard; announces 100%+ variable pay, exceptional performers to receive up to 120%

News provided by

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

29 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, has announced a 100%+ variable payout for its valued employees, ranging from 100% for employees who met expectations during this appraisal cycle to 120% for high performers who have demonstrated exceptional performance for two years. Despite the turbulent economic climate, Hexaware believes this investment in its workforce demonstrates an unwavering commitment to employee wellbeing and motivation and that is a testament to its core value of putting people first. Hexaware recognizes that a happy and engaged workforce leads to enhanced productivity, creativity, and collaboration.

Continue Reading
Hexaware Logo
Hexaware Logo

Hexaware's progressive approach to employee compensation is one of several strategic decisions that have led to the company's remarkable growth trajectory. The recently released Brand Finance Report highlighted Hexaware as one of the IT Services industry's fastest-growing brands in 2023. This recognition, which elevated the company's rating to AA, is attributed to a 66% brand valuation growth over three years, reflecting its robust performance and consistent growth trajectory.

Despite the prevailing economic volatility where companies have put hiring on hold, Hexaware has firmly committed to growth. It plans to bring on board around 6,000 experienced professionals this year. The company's reputation in the market and its people-first policy have attracted top talent, and employee retention has also seen a significant leap, jumping from 68% in 2021 to 73% in 2022.

Hexaware's dedication to fostering an inclusive work environment extends to its digital infrastructure and processes. The company aims to attract the best digital talent globally, regardless of location or preferred work arrangement, by implementing advanced security protocols and cultivating a welcoming company culture.

In the 2022 calendar year, Hexaware experienced a growth of over 25% in CC (constant currency), making it one of the fastest-growing players in the market. Despite anticipated macroeconomic sentiments, Hexaware is optimistic about maintaining this growth pace in CY 23.

The American Business Awards® recently recognized Hexaware's growth by honoring it with the Gold Stevie® Award for the 'Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year' in 2023. Additionally, The Economic Times named Hexaware among the Best Organisations for Women in 2023, further reiterating its dedication to inclusivity and diversity.

Hexaware's Chief Operating Officer, Vinod Chandran said, "We know it's our people who make the difference. They bring passion, creativity, and drive to our daily work. Today, we honor their dedication with a 100%+ variable pay. Even in this challenging economic climate, we will do everything we can to show them that they matter as much as their work does. In fact, on the variable payouts for associates with non-KPI variable payouts, our average payout was 103% – which is significantly higher than our peer set. Our determination to go above and beyond in our variable payouts is a testament to our belief that when we support our team, remarkable things happen."

About Hexaware 

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With over 40 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.   

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Also from this source

Hexaware Recognized as a Leader for its Salesforce Expertise in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners US 2023 Quadrant Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.