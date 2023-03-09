Hexaware Technologies Takes the Stage at StarEast 2023 as Gold Sponsor

ISELIN, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of digital IT services, today announced its Gold sponsorship of the prestigious StarEast 2023 conference. The event, set to take place in Orlando, Florida, from April 30-May 5, 2023, is an industry-leading gathering of software testing and quality assurance professionals.

Hexaware

As a Gold sponsor, Hexaware will showcase its capabilities in software testing across Quality Assurance and Quality Engineering services with a larger vision to transform customers from test automation to autonomous testing leveraging AI & ML. As part of the conference, the company will share its larger vision for software testing and associated solutions in various sessions and panels.

"We are delighted to announce that Hexaware Technologies will be a Gold sponsor of StarEast 2023," said Nagendra BS, Sr. Vice President of Hexaware Technologies. "Our goal is to showcase our efforts in enhancing quality assurance and engineering for our clients while also gaining insights from the broader community. We look forward to engaging with attendees and exchanging ideas on the latest industry trends and innovations."

The extensive experience at Hexaware in software testing, along with the commitment to innovation and customer success, make Hexaware a valuable partner for organizations seeking to stay competitive in the fast-paced digital era.

StarEast 2023 is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees from around the world. It will offer a unique opportunity for Hexaware to connect with industry leaders and showcase its cutting-edge solutions.

About StarEast 2023

StarEast 2023 is a leading conference for software testing and quality assurance professionals, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to network, learn, and share best practices. The event brings together experts from around the world to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the industry. To learn more, visit stareast.com.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,600 Hexawarians are driven by our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their IT landscapes. We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about Hexaware https://www.hexaware.com.

