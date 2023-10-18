Hexaware wins Gold and Bronze in four categories at the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Excels for the third consecutive year

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a leading global IT services and consulting company, continues to shine in the realm of Human Capital Management (HCM), achieving top recognition for the third consecutive year. In a remarkable feat, Hexaware reaffirmed its commitment to excellence and innovation by winning the coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold and Bronze awards for excellence in:

Learning and Development (Gold) Leadership and Development (Bronze) Future of Work (Bronze) Talent Acquisition (Bronze)

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™ recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the Future of Work.

Hexaware won the Human Capital Management (HCM) awards for the following entries:

Gold for SONIC under the Best Certification Program Bronze for Ignite 2.0 under the Best Advance in Senior Manager Development. Bronze for SONIC under the Best Program for Upskilling Employees Bronze for Recruitment Marketing and Employer Branding Program at Hexaware under the Best Recruitment Marketing and Employer Branding Program

The Gold winner, SONIC, is aimed at providing a robust framework that empowers Hexaware employees to earn external certifications to upskill rapidly in an era of constant technological evolution.

Ignite 2.0 is a unique Leadership Development Program that allows senior leaders and the managerial cadre to polish their skills and boost creativity by focusing on key competencies. Meanwhile, Hexaware's Recruitment Marketing and Employer Branding Program focuses on attracting and retaining talents through engagement and communication. The Talent Acquisition program offers continuing growth opportunities in line with our philosophy of life beyond work.

Stating that the awards recognize Hexaware's continuing pursuit of employee excellence to create smiles for customers, Satyendu Mohanty, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Digital Assurance & Competency at Hexaware, said, "We are excited at this global recognition from the Brandon Hall Group. However, we are not going to rest on our laurels. Each of these programs aims to empower our employees to push boundaries. Our approach has resulted in better employee engagement and satisfaction."

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,900 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 45+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

