HEXBUG® Launches New BattleBots® Products to Coincide With BattleBots® Season Premiere!

Fans can bring their BattleBots experience home by purchasing their own, authentic, miniature HEXBUG BattleBots robots along with their interchangeable accessories on HEXBUG.com or at Target. With a solid range of BattleBots to choose from, the excitement doesn't have to end when the episodes do. Some of the latest products from the HEXBUG BattleBots lineup include:

"We are super excited about our partnership with BattleBots as our BattleBots remain one of our most popular and highly anticipated products" said Brandon Adams, VP Creative and Brand Management at HEXBUG. "The BattleBots are designed to replicate the functions of the real-size machines as seen on TV. You can take the adrenaline pumping action home for the full experience!"

About HEXBUG:

Since its inception in 2007, HEXBUG was designed to give children a positive experience with robotics at a young age, fostering a life-long love for STEM. The success of their sister program, VEX Robotics , and their passion for technology was the main catalyst fueling HEXBUG's creation.

People are drawn to the HEXBUG brand for the products' intelligent attributes, fun play patterns, eye-catching packaging, and the high quality of the brand. Today, the brand boasts product lines that span beyond their namesake micro robotic creatures.

