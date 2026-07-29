HEXCLAD AND LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION THROUGH COOKING

Revolutionary cookware brand becomes exclusive cookware partner of the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children and teens across North America

LOS ANGELES and VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HexClad, the category-defining cookware brand known for its innovative hybrid technology and world-class culinary partnerships, and Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children and teens ages 3 to 18, today announced a strategic partnership designed to empower the next generation with confidence, independence, and essential life skills through hands-on culinary education.

As Little Kitchen Academy's exclusive cookware partner across the United States and Canada, HexClad will equip every class with cookware and kitchen tools children use each day as they learn foundational culinary techniques, nutrition, responsibility, and confidence in the kitchen.

"I've always said HexClad is about more than cookware, it's about inspiring more people to cook. Little Kitchen Academy is doing exactly that by giving children the confidence, independence, and life skills that start in the kitchen and extend far beyond it. We're proud to partner to help bring that mission to more families across North America."

- Daniel Winer, CEO & Co-Founder of HexClad

Rooted in a shared belief that cooking is one of life's most valuable skills, the collaboration will integrate HexClad cookware into every learning experience, giving students the opportunity to cook with the same premium tools trusted by chefs and home cooks alike. Beyond the classroom, the collaboration will create new opportunities including milestone-based programs, family engagement, storytelling initiatives, and community access programs that help more children experience the transformative benefits of culinary education.

"Little Kitchen Academy was created with a very clear purpose: to give children a prepared kitchen environment where they can develop independence, concentration, coordination, and confidence through meaningful work. Our Montessori-inspired approach is not about performing for children. It is about trusting them, guiding them, and giving them the space to become more capable with every experience. Partnering with HexClad helps us deepen that impact with tools that reflect the respect we have for our students and for the work they are doing in our kitchens every day."

- Felicity Curin, Founder, President & Chief Learning & Curriculum Officer of Little Kitchen Academy

The partnership will initially focus on Little Kitchen Academy's flagship locations across North America, including Los Angeles, Denver, Thousand Oaks, Vancouver BC, and Oakville ON, with future expansion opportunities as both organizations continue to grow.

"When children are trusted in a real kitchen with real tools, real ingredients, and real responsibility, something powerful happens. They do not just learn how to cook. They learn that they are capable. This partnership brings together two brands that understand the kitchen as a place where confidence, care, and lifelong skills are built."

- Cat Cora, world renowned Chef, LKA Brand Ambassador & Advisory Board Member

In addition to product integration, the organizations will collaborate on authentic storytelling initiatives highlighting the impact culinary education has on children, families, and communities. Future initiatives may also include grant and scholarship programs that support access to Little Kitchen Academy programs for children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate.

"At Little Kitchen Academy, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to develop confidence, independence, and practical life skills through cooking. HexClad shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and empowering people in the kitchen. Together, we are creating experiences that help children build skills that will serve them for a lifetime while expanding access to culinary education through future grant opportunities and community impact initiatives."

- Brian Curin, Co-Founder & CEO of Little Kitchen Academy

Together, HexClad and Little Kitchen Academy are creating a partnership rooted in purpose, focused on impact, and designed to help the next generation build confidence, independence, and lifelong skills from scratch.

Video: Watch HexClad cookware in action; children cook, Little Kitchen Academy co-founder speaks to the partnership.

Image: Download high-resolution photo of child unboxing HexClad cookware at Little Kitchen Academy.

ABOUT HEXCLAD

HexClad is a global premium kitchenware brand based in Los Angeles, known for its patented hybrid technology that combines stainless steel with nonstick for unmatched performance, durability, and ease-of-use. Since its founding in 2016, HexClad has redefined modern cooking tools with a full line of high-performance products, including cookware, cutlery, cutting boards, aprons, and kitchen accessories. Sold through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic retail partners, HexClad has built a passionate global following by empowering cooks of all levels with products that break rules and challenge convention. The brand was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America 2023-2025. Learn more at www.hexclad.com.

ABOUT LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY

Little Kitchen Academy is the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy where children and teens develop independence, confidence, and healthy eating habits that empower them to make informed choices and positively impact their communities. More than a cooking school, LKA is a movement dedicated to changing lives from scratch. LKA proudly partners with leading brands including HexClad, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, Click & Grow, Emeco, IKEA, Küssi, PRISE Inc., Scrub Daddy, and Welcome Industries, and is guided by an esteemed group of special advisors including Iconic Celebrity Chef Cat Cora, Hollywood Legend Supermensch Shep Gordon, NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and Hollywood Changemaker & Actor Oliver Trevena. In alignment with its mission to serve a brighter future, Little Kitchen Academy supports impactful charitable organizations including the Changing Lives From Scratch Fund in partnership with Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation, Crisis Text Line, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted. For a taste of LKA, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join the LKA community on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Little Kitchen Academy Ltd.