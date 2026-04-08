Little Kitchen Academy Appoints New Board of Directors Following Successful Funding Round

Global brand builders, financial operators, and cultural leaders unite to guide LKA's next chapter of disciplined growth and mission-driven impact

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children and teens ages 3 to 18, today announced its new Board of Directors following the close of a successful funding round that provides the capital to help execute LKA's 2026 strategic plan and three-year roadmap.

Since its founding, Little Kitchen Academy has built a differentiated, premium Montessori-inspired education brand focused on real-world life skills, independence, and confidence—reaching families across North America and changing lives from scratch through hands-on learning. With strong momentum behind it, the company is now pairing that impact with a Board of Directors whose collective experience brings depth, perspective, and strategic clarity as LKA expands its footprint and influence.

LKA's new board members are:

Ian MacDonald, Chair (Liquidity Wines, iStock Photo, Moving Products Inc.)

Nicole Ehrlich (Universal Music Group, Iron Chef Cat Cora)

David Kahan (Birkenstock Americas, Nike, Reebok, Adidas Group, Macy's)

Kevin Forbes (Family Office Executive, High Tech CFO)

Brian Curin (Little Kitchen Academy, Flip Flop Shops, Moe's Southwest Grill, Cold Stone Creamery)

"LKA was built to be more than a cooking school—we're a movement," said Brian Curin, Co-Founder, CEO/CMO of Little Kitchen Academy. "This funding round gives us the fuel. This board gives us the force-multiplier: operators and builders who know how to scale with precision, protect what makes a brand iconic, and keep mission at the center of every decision. We're entering our next chapter with real momentum—and we're just getting started."

The Board will work closely with leadership as Little Kitchen Academy enters its next phase—expanding corporate flagship locations, strengthening premium brand partnerships, and reaching more families while protecting the culture, quality, and purpose that define the LKA experience.

"What drew me to Little Kitchen Academy is the rare combination of mission, discipline, and brand integrity," said David Kahan, President of Birkenstock Americas. "This is a company that knows who it is, why it exists, and how to grow without compromising its values. LKA has built something truly special, and I'm excited to help guide its next phase of thoughtful, purpose-driven expansion."

Each board member brings a distinct and proven perspective across global brand building, finance, media and culture, enterprise value creation, and purpose-driven leadership—ensuring LKA's mission remains central as the business expands.

LKA Board of Directors (2026)

Ian MacDonald (Chair) is an accomplished entrepreneur and operator with decades of experience building, scaling, and exiting consumer and lifestyle businesses. He was the founding partner of Liquidity Wines, a British Columbia–based boutique winery acquired by Mark Anthony Group and previously served as CEO and Founder of Moving Products Inc., the world's largest supplier of Olympic premiums and uniforms over 13 Olympic Games, serving Fortune 500 clients globally. Ian has advised numerous early stage and high growth companies, including iStock Photo, and brings deep operational discipline, brand development expertise, and governance leadership to Little Kitchen Academy.

Nicole Ehrlich is a Grammy winning producer, creative director, and brand development strategist with a career spanning music, film, art, and digital media. She served more than a decade as Vice President of Creative Services and Broadcast/New Media at Universal Music Group, where she led culture defining campaigns for some of the world's most influential artists. Her work includes Oscar nominated documentary filmmaking, global multimedia productions, and the development of iconic creative brands, including Iron Chef Cat Cora. Nicole brings a sophisticated understanding of cultural relevance, premium brand storytelling, and audience engagement to Little Kitchen Academy's board.

David Kahan is a highly respected global retail executive and President of Birkenstock Americas. Since 2013, he has led Birkenstock's transformation and growth in the Americas positioning the brand as one of the best managed heritage consumer companies in the world. With over 30 years of senior leadership experience across Nike, Reebok, Adidas Group, and Macy's, David brings worldclass expertise in omnichannel retail, premium brand positioning, and disciplined expansion. He was instrumental in establishing Birkenstock as Little Kitchen Academy's first global strategic brand partner.

Kevin Forbes is a seasoned financial executive with over 15 years of experience as a technology CFO, having raised more than $100 million in venture capital and private equity funding. He has led multiple complex mergers and acquisitions, including a landmark $500 million exit, and brings deep expertise across capital strategy, international banking, treasury management, and complex taxation. Kevin provides Little Kitchen Academy with rigorous financial governance and long-term capital planning expertise to support disciplined, scalable growth.

Brian Curin is a seasoned brand and business builder with a track record of scaling globally recognized consumer brands including Cold Stone Creamery, Moe's Southwest Grill, Flip Flop Shops, OfficeZilla.com, and JOE'S Jeans. As Co-Founder, CEO, and CMO of Little Kitchen Academy, Brian leads the company's growth strategy, brand vision, culture, and strategic partnerships. His work spans premium real estate positioning, community driven development, and long-term value creation, supported by deep involvement in philanthropic and purpose led initiatives aligned with the company's mission.

With fresh capital in place and a strengthened board guiding governance and strategy, Little Kitchen Academy is positioned to accelerate responsibly expanding its footprint, deepening community impact, and continuing to set the standard for Montessori-inspired culinary education.

ABOUT LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY

Little Kitchen Academy is the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy where children and teens develop independence, confidence, and healthy eating habits that empower them to make informed choices and positively impact their communities. More than a cooking school, LKA is a movement dedicated to changing lives from scratch. LKA proudly partners with leading brands including BIRKENSTOCK, Chef Works, ChopValue, Click & Grow, Emeco, IKEA, Küssi, PRISE Inc., Scrub Daddy, and Welcome Industries, and is guided by an esteemed group of special advisors including Iconic Celebrity Chef Cat Cora, Hollywood Legend Supermensch Shep Gordon, NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and Hollywood Changemaker & Actor Oliver Trevena. In alignment with its mission to serve a brighter future, Little Kitchen Academy supports impactful charitable organizations including the Changing Lives From Scratch Fund, Crisis Text Line, Kids Help Phone, One Tree Planted, and Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation. For a taste of LKA, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join the LKA community on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Little Kitchen Academy Ltd.