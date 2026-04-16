Little Kitchen Academy Announces New Flagship Location at The Oaks in Thousand Oaks, California

A Premier Hands‑On Culinary Education Experience for Children and Teens Opening Summer 2026

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children and teens ages 3 to 18, is proud to announce a new flagship location opening Summer 2026 at The Oaks, one of Southern California's leading family-oriented shopping and lifestyle destinations, serving the greater Conejo Valley community.

This strategic expansion marks an important milestone in Little Kitchen Academy's continued growth across North America and reflects the brand's commitment to opening flagship locations in highly engaged, family-focused communities. Located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, the new academy will bring LKA's signature hands-on, Montessori-inspired life-skills-based culinary education to families throughout the region beginning Summer 2026.

"At Little Kitchen Academy, we believe learning to cook is a foundational life skill that builds independence, confidence, and healthy habits that last a lifetime," said Brian Curin, Co-Founder & CEO of Little Kitchen Academy. "The Oaks is a natural fit for our next flagship location — a destination deeply rooted in community, family connection, and meaningful experiences. We're excited to open in Thousand Oaks this summer and to serve Conejo Valley families in a truly impactful way."

Opening Summer 2026, the Thousand Oaks location will offer:

Weekly classes and monthly sessions for children and teens ages 3–18

Camps, private classes, and special programming

A premium, thoughtfully designed learning environment

Curriculum focused on independence, responsibility, and real-world life skills

"At Stockdale, we're incredibly excited to partner with Little Kitchen Academy and welcome them to The Oaks," said Jeff Bhathal, Managing Director of Retail at Stockdale. "As we lead the revitalization of The Oaks, bringing in best-in-class, experience-driven concepts like LKA is a key part of our vision. This is just the beginning of what's to come, and we're proud to continue building a destination that truly serves and connects the community."

Stockdale Capital Partners, which acquired The Oaks in late 2024, is committed to delivering exceptional, family-centric experiences for the region. The Oaks features robust family programming and entertainment, including its Little Oaks Kids Club, Acorns for Education—a program that provides grants to 15 local schools—and a calendar of frequent community events. Little Kitchen Academy will join a growing lineup of dynamic, experience-driven offerings at the center. By joining The Oaks' evolving tenant mix, Little Kitchen Academy adds a highly differentiated, experiential offering that aligns with the center's family-first programming and community engagement initiatives.

A New Kind of Learning Experience for Conejo Valley Families

Little Kitchen Academy offers a unique, purpose-driven approach to enrichment education where students ages 3-18, learn real cooking skills using real tools in a beautifully designed, safe and secure environment. Rooted in Montessori principles, LKA empowers students to work independently, build confidence, and develop a lifelong healthy relationship with food — without screens, processed foods, or shortcuts.

"Everything we do at Little Kitchen Academy is grounded in purpose," said Felicity Curin, Founder & President of Little Kitchen Academy. "Our Montessori-inspired curriculum is designed to meet children where they are, empower them to work independently, and build confidence through meaningful, hands-on learning. With over 200,000 student visits since opening our first academy, we've seen firsthand how learning to cook can change a child's relationship with food, with themselves, and with the world around them. That impact is what drives us every single day."

Expanding Impact Through Community-Driven Flagship Locations

The Thousand Oaks academy will join Little Kitchen Academy's growing network of flagship locations across North America, each designed to serve as a hub for families, schools, and community partners. As with all LKA locations, the academy will support the brand's broader mission to change lives from scratch by empowering the next generation with practical skills, confidence, and purpose.

Stay Connected & Be First to Know!

Follow Little Kitchen Academy on social media and sign up for our newsletter at https://littlekitchenacademy.com/ to get exclusive behind-the-scenes updates, VIP-Founding Families event invitations, and the latest news on opening plans for LKA Thousand Oaks at The Oaks!

Be part of the movement—join us as we change lives from scratch for the whole Thousand Oaks and Conejo Valley community!

ABOUT LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY

Little Kitchen Academy is the premier Montessori-inspired cooking academy where children and teens develop independence, confidence, and healthy eating habits that empower them to make informed choices and positively impact their communities. More than a cooking school, LKA is a movement dedicated to changing lives from scratch. LKA proudly partners with leading brands including BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Click & Grow, Emeco, IKEA, Küssi, PRISE Inc., Scrub Daddy, and Welcome Industries, and is guided by an esteemed group of special advisors including Iconic Celebrity Chef Cat Cora, Hollywood Legend Supermensch Shep Gordon, NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and Hollywood Changemaker & Actor Oliver Trevena. In alignment with its mission to serve a brighter future, Little Kitchen Academy supports impactful charitable organizations including the Changing Lives From Scratch Fund, Crisis Text Line, Kids Help Phone, One Tree Planted, and Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation. For a taste of LKA, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join the LKA community on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE OAKS

The Oaks is a premier shopping and lifestyle destination located in Thousand Oaks, California. Offering a dynamic mix of more than 100 specialty retailers, including Apple, Nordstrom, Zara, Dick's Sporting Goods, Sephora, and Anthropologie. The Oaks also features a range of dining options such as Wood Ranch, Plata Cocina Mexicana, The Cheesecake Factory, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, and Pedals & Pints Brewing Company. With a state-of-the-art AMC Theatres, seasonal events and family-friendly amenities, The Oaks provides a vibrant and welcoming environment for the local community and visitors alike. Owned and managed by Stockdale Capital Partners, The Oaks is committed to delivering exceptional experiences through ongoing enhancements, modern amenities, and a strong focus on community engagement. To learn more, visit shoptheoaksmall.com.

SOURCE Little Kitchen Academy Ltd.