Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer

Mr. Wang has more than 13 years of marketing and branding experience with internet technology and ecommerce companies, as well as in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. Prior to joining Hexindai, Mr. Wang was the Vice President and General Manager of the Marketing Department at Yi Cheng Yi Jia Internet Technology Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Group (HKSE: 2688), from 2017 to 2018. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Wang was the founder and CEO at Beijing Shuangci Information Technology Company Limited, a B2B distribution platform for the food and beverage industry. From 2013 to 2015, Mr. Wang worked for Tmall, a core subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Prior to that, Mr. Wang worked for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), China Mengniu Diary Company Limited (SEHK: 2319), and Red Bull Vitamin Drink Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Peking University and a bachelor's degree in public administration from Wuhan University.

"I am very pleased to welcome Zecheng to Hexindai's senior management team," commented Mr. Xinming Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Hexindai. "Zecheng's extensive track record and proven marketing and technology leadership experience will make him a valuable addition. I look forward to working closely with him going forward to further increase trust in our platform and strengthen our brand equity."

