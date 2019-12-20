Hexindai Announces Strategic Cooperation with Entertainment Manufacturing International Culture Media Group Co. Limited to Develop Business

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company"), a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace in China, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") of intent to establish a strategic cooperation with Entertainment Manufacturing International Culture Media Group Co. Limited ("YRZZ"), an affiliate of the Color World Entertainment Limited ("Color World"), and further jointly develop business moving forward.

YRZZ is a leading live event entertainment company in Asia, equipped with abundant resources to seamlessly facilitate a variety of world-class live entertainment and performances. With an outstanding cast and seasoned operation professionals, YRZZ has established a stellar reputation and is well known for their rich experience in providing solid on-and-off line entertainment to wide audiences worldwide.

Mr. Xiaobo An, Hexindai's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very excited to launch this new chapter of our business and cannot wait to implement our long-term plans. Under the terms of the MOU, this strategic cooperation will allow Hexindai and Color World Entertainment Limited to develop and diversify the business by providing comprehensive services for the entertainment market, starting in 2020."

About Hexindai Inc.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company") is a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace based in Beijing, China facilitating loans to meet the increasing consumption needs of underserved prime borrowers in China. Hexindai provides borrowers with convenient and ready access to comprehensive consumer finance services. Hexindai's strong user acquisition capabilities, cutting-edge risk management system, and strategic relationships with respected financial institutions allow the Company to generate higher customer satisfaction, reliance, and realize fast growth.

