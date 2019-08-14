Hexindai-backed Musketeer Completes Registration for Its P2P Platform in Indonesia

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company"), a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace in China, today announced that its invested Indonesian online lending platform, Musketeer Group Inc. ("Musketeer"), has completed registration for its peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform with the Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK).

Musketeer's P2P platform, PT Technology Indonesia Sentosa, is among the early batch of lending companies in Indonesia that have registered with OJK. Early this year, OJK laid out the pre-requisites for online lending players to register and obtain licenses. To register, online lenders are required to work with local banks, have physical offices, enlist with the Communications and Information Ministry and have a minimum of Rp 1 billion (about US$70,000) in capital reserves. Only a limited number of qualified online lenders in Indonesia can register with OJK.

Hexindai acquired a 20% equity stake in Musketeer in August last year. The move was Hexindai's first cross-border investment and the first step in its strategy to explore overseas opportunities by leveraging its extensive online lending experience and expertise in new high-growth markets.

"We are pleased that Musketeer's P2P platform has completed the registration in Indonesia," said Mr. Xiaobo An, Hexindai's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to share our experience and support Musketeer's business growth and compliant operations. We are confident that Musketeer will enjoy robust growth to meet the booming demand in Indonesia."

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company") is a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace based in Beijing, China facilitating loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China.

