Hexindai to Launch Consumer Installment Financing Platform

BEIJING, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company"), a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace in China, today announced that it will further diversify its business by launching a new e-commerce installment financing platform "Hexin Installments".

The new platform will offer carefully curated categories for installment financing, such as electronic products, education and travel products and services. With convenient installment payments, consumers can easily purchase competitively priced products and services on the platform.

Hexindai will cooperate with institutional partners as funding sources to provide installment financing for consumers on the platform. The company will attract and acquire users through its existing and effective online channels. Hexindai's powerful risk management system and technology infrastructure will provide a solid footing for the new platform to grow.

"With the upgrade of consumption in China, the use of installment payments has been gaining momentum in recent years, and it has become the preferred payment method for more and more young consumers," said Mr. Xiaobo An, Hexindai's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our new installment financing platform will leverage our rich experience in consumer financing and strong technology advantage in matching borrowers and lenders in large scale to meet the growing financing demand from the new generation consumers. It will also help further diversify our businesses and drive our future growth."

About Hexindai Inc.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company") is a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace based in Beijing, China facilitating loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China. Hexindai provides borrowers with convenient and ready access to credit through its online marketplace. The Company offers borrowers a wide range of products designed based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class in China by matching them with investors seeking various types of investment products with appropriate risk levels and risk-adjusted returns. Hexindai's strong user acquisition capabilities combined with an online platform with extensive offline networks, an advanced risk management system, and strong strategic cooperative relationships with a custodian bank and an insurance company to safeguard investments, allows the Company to generate higher customer satisfaction, reliance, and realize faster growth in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.hexindai.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

